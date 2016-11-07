Savory Galette with Radicchio and Endive
When she’s serving a big group, apron guru Ellen Bennett loves making savory galettes with seasonal ingredients. At Christmas, she opts to use radicchio, which she sautés with a touch of honey and vinegar before scattering on top of the creamy ricotta filling.
Slideshow: Savory Pies & Tarts
- Active:
- Total Time:
- Servings: 10 to 12
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 3/4 teaspoon sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
- 1/2 cup ice water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- One 8-ounce head of radicchio—halved, cored and sliced 3/4 inch thick
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 3/4 pound Belgian endives (4 small), cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch wedges
- 3/4 cup fresh ricotta
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus shredded cheese for sprinkling
- 1/4 cup crème fraîche
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
- Chopped pistachios, for sprinkling
How to make this recipe
-
Make the crust In a food processor, pulse the 2 cups of flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Drizzle the ice water all over the mixture and pulse until the dough just starts to come together. Scrape the dough out onto a work surface, gather up any crumbs and pat the dough into a disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.
-
Make the filling Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the radicchio and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until just starting to wilt, about 2 minutes. Stir in the honey and vinegar. Transfer to a large bowl.
-
In the skillet, melt 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add half of the endive and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until browned in spots and just starting to wilt, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the large bowl. Repeat with the remaining butter, olive oil and endive. Let cool.
-
In a medium bowl, mix the ricotta with the 1/4 cup of Parmesan, the crème fraîche, egg yolk, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper.
-
On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round. Slide the pastry onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Spread the ricotta mixture evenly on the pastry, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Scatter the cooled radicchio and endive on the ricotta mixture, then fold the pastry edge up over the vegetables to create a border.
-
Brush the edge of the galette with the egg wash and bake for about 25 minutes, until the pastry is nicely browned and crisp. Let cool slightly, then sprinkle with shredded Parmesan and pistachios. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The savory galette can be made earlier in the day and kept at room temperature.