Savory Galette with  Radicchio and Endive 

Make the crust In a food processor, pulse the 2 cups of flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Drizzle the ice water all over the mixture and pulse until the dough just starts to come together. Scrape the dough out onto a work surface, gather up any crumbs and pat the dough into a disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.