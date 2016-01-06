Savory Chanterelle Porridge

Step 1

In a spice grinder, pulse the rice just until coarsely cracked. In a medium saucepan, combine the cracked rice with 2 cups of the mushroom stock and bring to a slow simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the stock is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for at least 5 minutes and up to 30 minutes.