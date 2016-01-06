Savory Chanterelle Porridge

This dish was inspired by congee, the smooth porridge that Chinese farmers make from broken grains of rice left over from threshing. Patterson cracks rice in a grain mill, but you can also break the grains in a spice mill or simply purchase broken rice at Asian markets.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
In a spice grinder, pulse the rice just until coarsely cracked. In a medium saucepan, combine the cracked rice with 2 cups of the mushroom stock and bring to a slow simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the stock is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for at least 5 minutes and up to 30 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat until golden brown. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chanterelles and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup of mushroom stock and the rice and cook, stirring, until the porridge is creamy, about 5 minutes. Season with salt, garnish with the herbs and serve.
