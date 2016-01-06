Savory Chanterelle Porridge
© Chris Court
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Daniel Patterson

This dish was inspired by congee, the smooth porridge that Chinese farmers make from broken grains of rice left over from threshing. Patterson cracks rice in a grain mill, but you can also break the grains in a spice mill or simply purchase broken rice at Asian markets. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup long-grain rice, preferably Carolina Gold
  • 2 1/2 cups mushroom stock or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 6 ounces chanterelles or other wild mushrooms, cleaned and cut into small pieces (about 2 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup mixed fresh herbs, such as tarragon leaves, chervil and parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a spice grinder, pulse the rice just until coarsely cracked. In a medium saucepan, combine the cracked rice with 2 cups of the mushroom stock  and bring to a slow simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the stock is absorbed and the rice is tender,  about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for at  least 5 minutes and up to 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat until golden brown. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chanterelles and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining  1/2 cup of mushroom stock and the rice and cook, stirring, until the porridge is creamy, about 5 minutes. Season with salt, garnish with the herbs and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Cranberry-scented, aromatic Beaujolais.

