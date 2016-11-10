This bread pudding can be prepared up to a day in advance and then baked the day you serve it. You can sub in any good quality bread for this recipe. Slideshow: More Savory Bread Pudding Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove it from the pan with a slotted spoon and let drain on paper towels. Pour off most of the bacon fat and reserve, leaving just a skim of grease on the pan.
In the same pan, sauté the onion and chard stems over medium-high heat until tender and the onion is slightly covered, about 5 minutes. Fold the chard eaves in, cooking just until they wilt, 1-2 minutes. Turn off heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, chicken stock, cayenne, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Fold in the bread and stir until the cubes are thoroughly moistened. Let stand at least 1 hour, or cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a large rectangular baking dish with unsalted butter.
Fold the chard, bacon, and both cheeses into the soaked bread. Transfer the bread pudding in the greased baking dish, cover loosely with foil, and bake for 20 minutes.
Uncover and bake for another 20 minutes, until the top is slightly crusty and browned and the bread pudding is slightly springy to the touch, not wet. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: rigolin1771
Review Body: Recipe looks good. I never had bread pudding but I was tempted to make this one day. I wonder if I can add some bananas on the mixture?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-15
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Any tips for this recipe??
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-29
Author Name: valeria966
Review Body: I think I have found my favorite dish after a long time!! Thank you so much for the recipe! I will try this one over the weekend. I'm feeling so excited now.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-11
Author Name: pearsoa1
Review Body: This recipe is SO flavorful and so easy to make- I'm going to sub in sausage for bacon and add roasted chestnuts when I make it for my family this Thanksgiving!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-11
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: Any other cheeses that could be used other than Gruyere? I'm not very good at knowing which cheeses are good for this dish. Just wanted to have an option if I won't be able to find something in the grocery among all the ingredients you've listed.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-13