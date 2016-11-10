Savory Bread Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until crisp, about 7 minutes. Remove it from the pan with a slotted spoon and let drain on paper towels. Pour off most of the bacon fat and reserve, leaving just a skim of grease on the pan.

Step 2 In the same pan, sauté the onion and chard stems over medium-high heat until tender and the onion is slightly covered, about 5 minutes. Fold the chard eaves in, cooking just until they wilt, 1-2 minutes. Turn off heat and set aside.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, chicken stock, cayenne, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Fold in the bread and stir until the cubes are thoroughly moistened. Let stand at least 1 hour, or cover tightly and refrigerate overnight.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a large rectangular baking dish with unsalted butter.

Step 5 Fold the chard, bacon, and both cheeses into the soaked bread. Transfer the bread pudding in the greased baking dish, cover loosely with foil, and bake for 20 minutes.