Savonarola

Hearth • New York City
This drink is named for a 15th-century Italian monk who was hanged for preaching against the excesses of Renaissance life. It's made with Italian vermouth and Frangelico, which comes in a bottle shaped like a monk.
How to Make It
Step
In an ice-filled rocks glass, combine the sweet vermouth and Frangelico. Add
the lemon juice, lime juice and Simple Syrup and stir well. Garnish with the orange wedge and cherry
