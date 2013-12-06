Savonarola
Hearth • New York City
This drink is named for a 15th-century Italian monk who was hanged for preaching against the excesses of Renaissance life. It's made with Italian vermouth and Frangelico, which comes in a bottle shaped like a monk.

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce Frangelico
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 orange wedge and 1 maraschino cherry

How to Make It

Step

In an ice-filled rocks glass, combine the sweet vermouth and Frangelico. Add
the lemon juice, lime juice and Simple Syrup and stir well. Garnish with the orange wedge and cherry

