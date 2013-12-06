Savannah
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Derek Brown

Firefly • Washington, D.C. "One of our bartenders, a Trini, joked that coconut is a mixer for everything in Trinidad," explains manager Derek Brown. "We wanted to evolve the caipirinha, so we added coconut water." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 3 ounces cachaça
  • 1 ounce unsweetened coconut water
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 lime wheel

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the lime wheel; shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the lime.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up