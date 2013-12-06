Firefly • Washington, D.C. "One of our bartenders, a Trini, joked that coconut is a mixer for everything in Trinidad," explains manager Derek Brown. "We wanted to evolve the caipirinha, so we added coconut water." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the lime wheel; shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the lime.
