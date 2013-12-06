Sautéed Zucchini with Chives
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
June 2014

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 2 medium zucchini (1 pound), cut into 1/4-inch rounds
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Snipped chives

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderately high heat until the garlic begins to turn golden, about 2 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook, tossing occasionally, until browned at the edges and tender, about 5 minutes. Pick out and discard the garlic clove. Season the zucchini with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl. Toss with snipped chives and serve.

