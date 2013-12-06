Sautéed Zucchini with Basil

Step

In a large skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderately high heat until the garlic begins to turn golden, about 2 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook, tossing occasionally, until browned at the edges and tender, about 5 minutes. Pick out the garlic clove. Season the zucchini with salt and pepper and toss with basil. Transfer to a bowl and serve.