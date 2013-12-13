Sautéed Yellow Squash with Basil and Pine Nuts

When sliced lengthwise on a mandoline, lightly sauteéd summer squash does a great job of imitating pasta, making a light, healthy, gluten-free dish. Slideshow: Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high heat. Add the garlic, pine nuts and red pepper. Sauté for 1 minute and add the squash. Toss and sauté over moderate heat for 2 minutes. Add the basil, toss, and remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
