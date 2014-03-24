Sautéed Tilapia with Cilantro Pesto
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Emily Farris
July 2014

This Southwestern twist on traditional pesto is slightly spicy and uses pepitas (pumpkin seeds) as a substitute for pine nuts. Slideshow: Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

Cilantro Pesto

  • 2 bunches cilantro
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 jalapeño, seeded
  • 2 limes, juiced and zested
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Tilapia

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 6-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the cilantro, garlic, pumpkin seeds and jalapeño until finely minced. Add the lime juice, zest and olive oil and process until thick and all ingredients are incorporated. Season with the salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large sauté pan, heat two tablespoons of the oil over moderately high heat. Season both sides of the fish with salt and pepper and sauté for two minutes on each side. Transfer the fish to a platter and spoon with pesto before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up