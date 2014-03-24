Sautéed Tilapia with Cilantro Pesto

In a food processor, pulse the cilantro, garlic, pumpkin seeds and jalapeño until finely minced. Add the lime juice, zest and olive oil and process until thick and all ingredients are incorporated. Season with the salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2

In a large sauté pan, heat two tablespoons of the oil over moderately high heat. Season both sides of the fish with salt and pepper and sauté for two minutes on each side. Transfer the fish to a platter and spoon with pesto before serving.