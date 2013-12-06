Sautéed Swiss Chard with Garlic
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
November 2013

Plus: More Healthy Recipes and Tips    More Greens Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard (1 pounds), stems thinly sliced and leaves cut into 1-inch ribbons
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil and garlic over moderate heat until the edges of the garlic begin to turn golden, about 3 minutes. Add the crushed red pepper and cook for 30 seconds. Add the Swiss chard stems and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the Swiss chard leaves and cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and serve.

