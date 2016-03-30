Sautéed Shrimp in Fish Sauce Caramel

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 tablespoon of water. Cook over moderately high heat, swirling the pan, until an amber caramel forms, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and immediately add the fish sauce, soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of water.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over high heat until smoking. Add 1/2 tablespoon of the canola oil and stir in half of the garlic and crushed red pepper; season with salt and pepper. Add half of the shrimp in an even layer and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the shrimp are crisp on the outside and just white throughout, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and shrimp.