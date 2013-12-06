Sautéed Red Potatoes and Spinach
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
October 2013

Plus: F&W's Vegetables Cooking Guide    More Delicious Potato Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 medium red potatoes (1 pound), cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 6 cups lightly packed baby spinach (6 ounces)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the potatoes and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderate and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the shallot and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the spinach and stir until just wilted, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Serve With

Eggs, roasted chicken or fish.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up