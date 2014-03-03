Sautéed Red Cabbage with Bacon
© Guy Ambrosino
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
September 2014

It would be obvious to serve this vibrant cabbage dish with pork—chops, shoulders, loin, you name it, would all be tasty. But a nice roasted fish fillet—cod or halibut—would be equally delicious and satisfying. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices thick-cut bacon (about 4 ounces), cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 pound red cabbage, cored and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the bacon in a large heavy skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate. Set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Step 2    

Add the cabbage to the hot skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook until liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Transfer the cabbage to a serving dish and sprinkle the reserved bacon over it. Garnish with the parsley and serve.

