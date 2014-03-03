Sautéed Red Cabbage with Bacon

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the bacon in a large heavy skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate. Set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.

Step 2 Add the cabbage to the hot skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook until liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.