Sautéed Red Cabbage with Bacon

It would be obvious to serve this vibrant cabbage dish with pork—chops, shoulders, loin, you name it, would all be tasty. But a nice roasted fish fillet—cod or halibut—would be equally delicious and satisfying. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the bacon in a large heavy skillet over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate. Set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.
Add the cabbage to the hot skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook until liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.
Transfer the cabbage to a serving dish and sprinkle the reserved bacon over it. Garnish with the parsley and serve.
Author Name: Vickie Rechlin Ward
Review Body: Excellent dish, my friend made this for a dinner party we had and she added 1 T of flour to the cooked bacon (to thicken a bit) and also added some chopped onion and a chopped apple as the bacon cooked. It was outstanding!
Date Published: 2018-02-11