Sautéed Puntarelle with Dried Cherries and Pecorino Fiore Sardo

Chop the puntarelle leaves into 3-inch pieces. Pick off the inner shoots from the hearts and slice them 1/4 inch thick.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the dried cherries and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the sliced puntarelle shoots and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chopped leaves and vinegar and cook just until the leaves are wilted, 2 minutes. Season with salt.