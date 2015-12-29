Sautéed Pork Tenderloin with Apricots and Mustard

1. Put the flour in a large bowl. Season the pork with salt and black pepper and dredge in the flour; tap off the excess. In a 12-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add half of the pork and cook over moderately high heat until golden brown all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining butter and pork.

Step 2

Add the shallot, parsley, rosemary, thyme and crushed red pepperto the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the shallot is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the orange juice, mustards, tomatoes, apricots and the pork and season with salt and black pepper. Cover and simmer until the apricots are softened and the pork is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 1 minute.