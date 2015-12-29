Sautéed Pork Tenderloin with Apricots and Mustard
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern

Pork with fruit and mustard is one of the greatest combinations,” says Andrew Zimmern, host of Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods. He came up with this recipe as a foolproof way to “achieve it all” in a single pan. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, sliced on the diagonal 1/2 inch thick
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 parsley sprig
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon brown mustard
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved (6 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

1. Put the flour in a large bowl. Season the pork with salt and black pepper and dredge in the flour; tap off the excess. In a 12-inch skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add half of the pork and cook over moderately high heat until golden brown all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining butter and pork.

Step 2    

Add the shallot, parsley, rosemary, thyme and crushed red pepperto the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the shallot is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the orange juice, mustards, tomatoes, apricots and the pork and season with salt and black pepper. Cover and simmer until the apricots are softened and the pork is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 1 minute.

Serve With

Roasted potatoes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up