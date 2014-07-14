Sautéed Mustard Greens with Crispy Garlic and Ginger

Chef Joshua Walker sautés ginger and garlic in oil; then he uses the flavorful oil to cook tender mustard greens, and the crispy ginger and garlic as a garnish. Slideshow: Stir-Fry Recipes
In a small skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the sliced garlic and julienned ginger and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ginger and garlic to a paper towel–lined plate and season lightly with salt. Reserve the oil.
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add half of the mustard greens and cook until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander to drain. Repeat with the remaining greens.
Wipe out the saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons of the garlic-ginger oil and heat until shimmering. Add the minced garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 1 minute. Add the greens and cook, tossing, until hot, about 3 minutes. Season with salt. Transfer the greens to a bowl and garnish with the crispy garlic and ginger, then serve.
