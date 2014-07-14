Sautéed Mustard Greens with Crispy Garlic and Ginger

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the sliced garlic and julienned ginger and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ginger and garlic to a paper towel–lined plate and season lightly with salt. Reserve the oil.

Step 2 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add half of the mustard greens and cook until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander to drain. Repeat with the remaining greens.