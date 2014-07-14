Sautéed Mustard Greens with Crispy Garlic and Ginger
© Ryan Liebe
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
August 2014

Chef Joshua Walker sautés ginger and garlic in oil; then he uses the flavorful oil to cook tender mustard greens, and the crispy ginger and garlic as a garnish. Slideshow: Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic, plus 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup julienned peeled fresh ginger, plus 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds mustard greens, stems discarded and leaves torn into bite-size pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat  1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the sliced garlic and julienned ginger and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the ginger and garlic to a paper towel–lined plate and season lightly with salt. Reserve the oil.

Step 2    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add half of the mustard greens and cook until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander to drain. Repeat with the remaining greens.

Step 3    

Wipe out the saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons of the garlic-ginger oil and heat until shimmering. Add the minced garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 1 minute. Add the greens and cook, tossing, until hot, about 3 minutes. Season with salt. Transfer the greens to a bowl and garnish with the crispy garlic and ginger, then serve.

Make Ahead

The crispy garlic and ginger can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up