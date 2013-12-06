Sautéed Mustard Greens

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the greens for 1 minute. Drain, squeeze out the excess water and coarsely chop.

Step 2

In the same saucepan, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the garlic, onion and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the mustard greens and cook over moderately high heat, stirring to coat with the flavored oil. Add the stock and season with salt. Transfer to a bowl to serve.