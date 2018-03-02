Sautéed Lake Fish with Creamy Wild Mushrooms 

This fast, simple recipe is the perfect solution for a weeknight dinner when great, lake-caught fish is available. And with some more ambitious plating, notes chef Andrew Zimmern, it can be your go-to dish for entertaining. The creamy wild mushroom sauce would also pair well with saltwater fish like snapper, monkfish, or sea bass. Zimmern likes to serve his catch with savoy cabbage cooked quickly with caraway and lemon. Slideshow: More Whitefish Recipes
How to Make It
Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium until melted and foamy. Add fish to skillet, and season with salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium-high, and cook fish until flesh is opaque and flaky and outside is browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer fish to a plate; keep warm.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in skillet, and add mushrooms, shallot, and parsley. Sauté until mushrooms are browned, about 5 minutes. Add wine, bring to a boil, and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, and stir to combine until butter is melted. Reduce heat to low, and stir in heavy cream and sour cream. Simmer gently until thickened, about 1 minute. Divide fish and mushroom mixture among 4 plates, and garnish with chives.
