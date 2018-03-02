Sautéed Lake Fish with Creamy Wild Mushrooms 

This fast, simple recipe is the perfect solution for a weeknight dinner when great, lake-caught fish is available. And with some more ambitious plating, notes chef Andrew Zimmern, it can be your go-to dish for entertaining. The creamy wild mushroom sauce would also pair well with saltwater fish like snapper, monkfish, or sea bass. Zimmern likes to serve his catch with savoy cabbage cooked quickly with caraway and lemon. Slideshow: More Whitefish Recipes