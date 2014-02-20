Sautéed Kale With Garlic and Olive Oil
Emily Farris
August 2014

This easy sautéed kale with garlic and olive oil gets a slight kick from red chili flakes. It's a fantastic side dish and becomes a meal when tossed with al dente pasta Slideshow: Recipes for Greens

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
  • 2 bunches of kale, rinsed and dried, ribs and stems removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and chili flakes and sauté for two minutes, until the garlic just begins to brown.

Step 2    

Add the kale in batches and toss to coat with oil. When all of the kale is added to the pan, cover and sauté for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Remove the lid, season with salt and pepper, and continue cooking for three minutes, or until the moisture has mostly evaporated. Serve immediately.

