This easy sautéed kale with garlic and olive oil gets a slight kick from red chili flakes. It's a fantastic side dish and becomes a meal when tossed with al dente pasta Slideshow: Recipes for Greens
How to Make It
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and chili flakes and sauté for two minutes, until the garlic just begins to brown.
Add the kale in batches and toss to coat with oil. When all of the kale is added to the pan, cover and sauté for 5 minutes.
Remove the lid, season with salt and pepper, and continue cooking for three minutes, or until the moisture has mostly evaporated. Serve immediately.
Author Name: Sandra Evans
Review Body: Sauteed Kale.....LOVE IT!!!❤
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-01
Author Name: Marsha Hauk
Review Body: This is yummy, but I also sauté a nice fat sliced shallot and some sun-dried tomato with the garlic. And, being currently Keto, I add a nice splash of heavy cream while it’s cooking. Delish.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2018-02-21
Author Name: Tara McLoughlin
Review Body: Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. I love kale and typically only eat raw or as kale chips.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-19