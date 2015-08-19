Sautéed Kale with Cranberries

© Ian Knauer
Dried cranberries mellow out the (sometimes) bitter taste of Red Russian Kale. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes
In a small bowl, combine the cranberries and apple cider. Let stand while cooking kale.
In a large heavy skillet, heat bacon fat over medium high heat until hot, then stir in onion, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Chop kale and add to the skillet, stirring until wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir in the cranberries and cider and cook until the liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
