Sautéed Kale with Cranberries
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
February 2014

Dried cranberries mellow out the (sometimes) bitter taste of Red Russian Kale. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup apple cider
  • 2 tablespoons rendered bacon fat or butter
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 bunch Red Russian kale

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the cranberries and apple cider. Let stand while cooking kale.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat bacon fat over medium high heat until hot, then stir in onion, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Chop kale and add to the skillet, stirring until wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir in the cranberries and cider and cook until the liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

