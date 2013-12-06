Sautéed Greens with Ginger and Sesame
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
September 2010

 More Greens Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 pounds tender greens, such as watercress, spinach, dandelion greens, beet greens or escarole—leaves coarsely chopped, thick stems discarded

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large pot. Add the greens and cook over high heat, tossing with tongs just until wilted. Transfer the greens to a colander and press out the excess liquid.

Step 2    

Wipe out the pot. Add the vegetable oil and heat until shimmering. Add the ginger, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Add the greens, season with salt and cook over high heat for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the toasted sesame seeds, transfer the greens to a bowl and serve.

Make Ahead

The greens can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up