Sautéed Greens with Ginger and Sesame

Heat a large pot. Add the greens and cook over high heat, tossing with tongs just until wilted. Transfer the greens to a colander and press out the excess liquid.

Step 2

Wipe out the pot. Add the vegetable oil and heat until shimmering. Add the ginger, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Add the greens, season with salt and cook over high heat for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the toasted sesame seeds, transfer the greens to a bowl and serve.