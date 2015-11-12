Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata
45 MIN
Serves : 12
Carla Hall
December 2015

These crunchy sautéed greens from TV chef Carla Hall get big flavor from garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic plus 2 thinly sliced garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 4 shallots, halved and thinly sliced (3/4 cup)
  • 1 1/2 pounds green cabbage, cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick (9 cups)
  • 1 1/2 pounds collard greens, stems discarded, leaves sliced 1/4 inch thick (12 cups)
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the parsley, minced garlic, lemon zest, 3 tablespoons of the lemon juice and 6 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper and mix well. 

Step 2    

In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the shallots and sliced garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until light golden, about 5 minutes. Add the green cabbage, collard greens and the remaining  2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the collards and cabbage are wilted and crisp-tender, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Transfer the greens to a platter, top with the gremolata and serve. 

Make Ahead

The gremolata can be made up to 3 hours ahead and kept covered at room temperature.

