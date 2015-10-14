Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Justin Chapple
November 2015

Collards are often paired with bacon, but our new favorite twist is to flavor the greens with spicy pepperoni. Slideshow: Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 ounces pepperoni, julienned
  • 2 large shallots, thinly sliced
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 4 pounds collard greens, stemmed and coarsely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot, heat the olive oil. Add the pepperoni, shallots and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until  the shallots are softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the collard greens in large handfuls, stirring and letting each handful wilt slightly before adding more.

Step 2    

When all of the collards have wilted, add 1/4 cup of water and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the greens are crisp-tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Stir  in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked collard greens can be refrigerated overnight.

