Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni

In a pot, heat the olive oil. Add the pepperoni, shallots and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the shallots are softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the collard greens in large handfuls, stirring and letting each handful wilt slightly before adding more.

Step 2

When all of the collards have wilted, add 1/4 cup of water and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the greens are crisp-tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and serve.