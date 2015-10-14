Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni

Collards are often paired with bacon, but our new favorite twist is to flavor the greens with spicy pepperoni. Slideshow: Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
In a pot, heat the olive oil. Add the pepperoni, shallots and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the shallots are softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the collard greens in large handfuls, stirring and letting each handful wilt slightly before adding more.
When all of the collards have wilted, add 1/4 cup of water and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the greens are crisp-tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and serve.
Make Ahead
