Sautéed Chicories  with Chile Oil 

Step

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add one-third of the chicories (about 4 cups) and 1 garlic clove, and cook, undisturbed, 30 seconds. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, tossing often, until slightly wilted, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat 2 more times with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining chicories, remaining 2 garlic cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Gently toss chicories with vinegar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a serving platter, and drizzle with 2 teaspoons Chile Oil, or more to taste. Serve immediately.