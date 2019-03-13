Sautéed Chicories  with Chile Oil 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Zakary Pelaccio
April 2019

Chicories like escarole, frisee, endive and radicchio can be bitter, but balanced with chile oil, salt, white wine vinegar and garlic, they become a satisfying side dish for an early spring dinner.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 pound mixed chicories (such as escarole, frisée, Belgian endive, and Treviso), trimmed and cut into 2 1/2-inch pieces (about 12 cups), divided 
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed, divided 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • Chile Oil

How to Make It

Step

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add one-third of the chicories (about 4 cups) and 1 garlic clove, and cook, undisturbed, 30 seconds. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, tossing often, until slightly wilted, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat 2 more times with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining chicories, remaining 2 garlic cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Gently toss chicories with vinegar and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a serving platter, and drizzle with 2 teaspoons Chile Oil, or more to taste. Serve immediately.

