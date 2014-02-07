Sautéed Cauliflower Wedges with Bagna Cauda

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the garlic, anchovies, 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 1 teaspoon of the lemon zest and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is softened and the anchovies are melted, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove the bagna cauda from the heat and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, blanch the cauliflower wedges until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain the cauliflower and transfer it to a paper towel–lined plate; pat thoroughly to dry.