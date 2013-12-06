Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram

Author Name: CarolinaJuarez

Review Body: I have to admit I have not cooked up this recipe, but it looks perfect for what I just discovered. A giant abundant green plant in my back yard was planted by a friend who moved away. I thought it was oregano, but when it became full and we tasted it, it was much sweeter and fragrant. It's marjoram! And we have bunches of carrots! Thank you so much! Carolina Juárez

5

2016-06-28