Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram

Lemon juice and garlic balance sweet sautéed carrots flavored with fresh marjoram. A simple yet exceptional side dish, it goes equally well alongside meat, fish, or poultry. Slideshow: Vegetable Side Dishes
How to Make It
In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil over moderately low heat. Add the garlic, carrots, sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, the pepper, and the dried marjoram, if using. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
Uncover the pan. Raise the heat to moderate and cook, stirring frequently, until the carrots are very tender and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes longer.
Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, the lemon juice, and the fresh marjoram, if using.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1259
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: CarolinaJuarez
Review Body: I have to admit I have not cooked up this recipe, but it looks perfect for what I just discovered. A giant abundant green plant in my back yard was planted by a friend who moved away. I thought it was oregano, but when it became full and we tasted it, it was much sweeter and fragrant. It's marjoram! And we have bunches of carrots! Thank you so much! Carolina Juárez
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-28