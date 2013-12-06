Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram
© Sara Forte
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
October 2014

Lemon juice and garlic balance sweet sautéed carrots flavored with fresh marjoram. A simple yet exceptional side dish, it goes equally well alongside meat, fish, or poultry. Slideshow: Vegetable Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • 2 pounds carrots (about 16), cut diagonally into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram, or 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 4 teaspoons lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil over moderately low heat. Add the garlic, carrots, sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, the pepper, and the dried marjoram, if using. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Uncover the pan. Raise the heat to moderate and cook, stirring frequently, until the carrots are very tender and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes longer.

Step 3    

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, the lemon juice, and the fresh marjoram, if using.

