Sautéed Cabbage with Cumin Seeds and Turmeric 

Sometimes the best dishes are the simplest ones. Sautéed cabbage is simultaneously crisp and tender; making it with cumin and turmeric gives it terrific Indian-inflected flavor. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds 
  • 3 pounds green cabbage, cored and thinly shredded 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over moderate heat. Stir in the cumin seeds and cook until they are fragrant, about  30 seconds. Add the shredded cabbage, turmeric and kosher salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is softened and browned in spots,  15 to 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The cabbage can be refrigerated for 2 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Serve With

Brown rice, yogurt and chutney, or with roast chicken.

