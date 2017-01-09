Sautéed Cabbage with Cumin Seeds and Turmeric 

Sometimes the best dishes are the simplest ones. Sautéed cabbage is simultaneously crisp and tender; making it with cumin and turmeric gives it terrific Indian-inflected flavor. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over moderate heat. Stir in the cumin seeds and cook until they are fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the shredded cabbage, turmeric and kosher salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is softened and browned in spots, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve hot.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Brown rice, yogurt and chutney, or with roast chicken.
Author Name: Lynn Ruppe Rhodes
Review Body: perfect side dish to a spicy main,fast
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27
Author Name: Erika Pittman
Review Body: I think this is very tasty and can see how you could adapt with different spices.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-05
Author Name: mrsmasterchief
Review Body: It looks delicious when it is being cooked, but there is very little flavor at all.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-02-24