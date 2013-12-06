Sautéed Brook Trout with Brown Butter and Pecans

Step 2

In a large nonstick frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Sprinkle the fish with the salt and pepper. Put half the trout in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn and cook until browned and just done, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Transfer the cooked fillets to the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan, cook the rest of the trout fillets, and add them to the baking sheet.