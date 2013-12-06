Sautéed Asian Cabbage, Sugar Snap Peas and Egg

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft and lightly browned.

Step 2

Stir in the cabbage, sugar snap peas, fish sauce, sesame seed oil, eggs, and pepper. Stir well to coat the cabbage with the egg, and then cook for 1 minute or until the egg is cooked and the cabbage is wilted.