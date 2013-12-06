Sautéed Asian Cabbage, Sugar Snap Peas and Egg

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This flavorful, Asian-inspired cabbage salad packs a punch with crunchy sugar snap peas, fried eggs and a rich dressing. Slideshow: Cooking with Cabbage
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft and lightly browned.
Step 2
Stir in the cabbage, sugar snap peas, fish sauce, sesame seed oil, eggs, and pepper. Stir well to coat the cabbage with the egg, and then cook for 1 minute or until the egg is cooked and the cabbage is wilted.
Step 3
Taste for seasoning and serve warm.
