Sautéed Asian Cabbage, Sugar Snap Peas and Egg
Active Time
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2013

This flavorful, Asian-inspired cabbage salad packs a punch with crunchy sugar snap peas, fried eggs and a rich dressing. Slideshow: Cooking with Cabbage

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 cups shredded napa cabbage (about a 2-pound head of cabbage)
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions and garlic. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft and lightly browned.

Step 2    

Stir in the cabbage, sugar snap peas, fish sauce, sesame seed oil, eggs, and pepper. Stir well to coat the cabbage with the egg, and then cook for 1 minute or until the egg is cooked and the cabbage is wilted.

Step 3    

Taste for seasoning and serve warm.

