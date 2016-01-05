Sauteed Apricot "Profiteroles"

How to Make It

Step 1 prepare the apricots In a large skillet, combine the honey and vanilla seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the apricot halves cut side down and cook, moving them frequently in the skillet, until they start to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the apricots to a plate.

Step 2 make the chocolate sauce Put the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, honey and spices and bring to a boil. Pour the cream over the chocolate and whisk until smooth.