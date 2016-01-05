Sauteed Apricot "Profiteroles"

This dessert is a clever twist on profiteroles that also happens to be gluten-free. Ripert replaces the usual pastry with fresh, plump apricots, serving them with vanilla ice cream and a warm, spiced chocolate sauce.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a large skillet, combine the honey and vanilla seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the apricot halves cut side down and cook, moving them frequently in the skillet, until they start to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the apricots to a plate.
Put the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, honey and spices and bring to a boil. Pour the cream over the chocolate and whisk until smooth.
Set 1 apricot half cut side up in each bowl and top with a scoop of ice cream. Set another apricot half on top, cut side down, and drizzle with the warm chocolate sauce. Serve right away.
