Sauteed Apricot "Profiteroles"
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert

This dessert is a clever twist on profiteroles that also happens to be gluten-free. Ripert replaces the usual pastry with fresh, plump apricots, serving them with vanilla ice cream and a warm, spiced chocolate sauce.  Slideshow: Winter Fruit Dessert Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

apricots

  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped
  • 4 large, ripe apricots, halved and pitted
  • 4 small scoops of vanilla ice cream 

chocolate sauce

  • 3 1/2 ounces good-quality dark chocolate, chopped
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

How to Make It

Step 1    prepare the apricots

In a large skillet, combine the honey and vanilla seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the apricot halves cut side down and cook, moving them frequently in the skillet, until they start  to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the apricots to a plate. 

Step 2    make the chocolate sauce

Put the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, honey and spices and  bring to a boil. Pour the cream over the chocolate and whisk until smooth. 

Step 3    

Set 1 apricot half cut side up in each bowl and top with a scoop of ice cream. Set another apricot half on top, cut side down, and drizzle with the warm chocolate sauce. Serve right away.

