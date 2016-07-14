Sausages with Peaches and Pickled Chiles

Use your best peaches for this supersimple grilled main dish. The sliced fresh peaches add a pleasantly sweet and fresh contrast to the spicy sausages and tangy pickles. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes
How to Make It
In a 1-quart jar, shake both vinegars with the sorghum syrup, salt and 1/2 cup of water until the salt dissolves. Add the jalapeños and onion, cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the sausages over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice on the bias.
Arrange the sliced peaches on a platter. Top with the sausages and some of the pickled jalapeños and onion. Drizzle with some of the pickling liquid and serve the remaining pickles on the side.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5