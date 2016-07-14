Sausages with Peaches and Pickled Chiles
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tandy Wilson
August 2016

Use your best peaches for this supersimple grilled main dish. The sliced fresh peaches add a pleasantly sweet and fresh contrast to the spicy sausages and tangy pickles. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons sorghum syrup or molasses
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 jalapeños, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Six 4-ounce hot Italian sausages
  • 2 medium peaches, pitted and sliced 1/4 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a 1-quart jar, shake both vinegars with the sorghum syrup, salt and 1/2 cup of water until the salt dissolves. Add the jalapeños and onion, cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the sausages over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for  5 minutes, then thinly slice on the bias.

Step 3    

Arrange the sliced peaches on a platter. Top with the sausages and some of the pickled jalapeños and onion. Drizzle with some of the pickling liquid and serve the remaining pickles on the side.

Make Ahead

The drained pickles can be refrigerated for up to 1 week

Suggested Pairing

Fresh Provençal rosé.

