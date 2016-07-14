Sausages with Peaches and Pickled Chiles

How to Make It

Step 1 In a 1-quart jar, shake both vinegars with the sorghum syrup, salt and 1/2 cup of water until the salt dissolves. Add the jalapeños and onion, cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour.

Step 2 Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the sausages over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice on the bias.