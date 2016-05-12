Sausage-Stuffed Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo)

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sausage, and cook over moderately

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine the water, milk, vegetable oil and salt and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat.

Step 3 Place the sour tapioca flour in a large bowl and briskly mix in the hot milk mixture with a wooden spoon until the flour is completely incorporated and a sticky dough forms. When the dough is cool enough to handle, knead it until smooth and just slightly warm.

Step 4 Add the eggs one at a time, kneading and then mixing with the wooden spoon until incorporated. Stir in the grated cheese and cooled sausage in two additions.