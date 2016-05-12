Sausage-Stuffed Brazilian Cheese Breads (Pao de Queijo)

Pao de queijo is a traditional Brazilian cheese bread made from sour tapioca flour. If you can't find the sour version, you can substitute regular tapioca flour. This recipe includes browned pork sausage that's mixed into the rolls. Cut them in half and fill with a fried egg for a perfect mini breakfast sandwich. Slideshow: More Bread Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sausage, and cook over moderately
In a medium saucepan, combine the water, milk, vegetable oil and salt and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat.
Place the sour tapioca flour in a large bowl and briskly mix in the hot milk mixture with a wooden spoon until the flour is completely incorporated and a sticky dough forms. When the dough is cool enough to handle, knead it until smooth and just slightly warm.
Add the eggs one at a time, kneading and then mixing with the wooden spoon until incorporated. Stir in the grated cheese and cooled sausage in two additions.
Using an ice cream scoop and greased hands, shape the dough into 2-tablespoon size balls and arrange them on 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake until puffed and golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool on the sheets for a few minutes before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Cheese stuffed bread balls looks amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29