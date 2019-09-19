Sausage-Stuffed Artichokes with New Potatoes

A hint of warm spices in the bratwurst complements the mild vegetal flavors in the artichoke which meld together during cooking. The tender bottoms of the artichoke leaves are perfumed by the chardonnay and are great dipped in mustard, so don’t overlook them.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Lightly salt boiling water, and add artichokes. Place a heatproof dish on top of artichokes to keep them submerged, and boil until a paring knife can be inserted halfway through stem, about 15 minutes. Remove artichokes, and let drain, stem sides up, until cool enough to handle.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325°F. Place sausage, bread cubes, 1/4 cup wine, parsley, garlic, egg yolks, and pepper in a medium bowl. Using your hands, toss until thoroughly combined. (Mixture should have a rustic meatball texture.)
Using paring knife, peel and trim artichoke stems. Carefully loosen leaves in center of artichokes; using a spoon, remove and discard center chokes. Stuff sausage mixture evenly into centers of artichokes.
Place artichokes, stem sides down, in a wide Dutch oven or casserole dish. Arrange potatoes around artichokes; add water to a depth of 1 inch and remaining 3/4 cup wine to Dutch oven. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cover and transfer to preheated oven. Bake until potatoes and artichokes are tender and sausage is cooked through (an internal temperature of 160°F), about 55 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand 10 minutes. Serve artichokes and potatoes with baguette slices and mustard.