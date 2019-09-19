Sausage-Stuffed Artichokes with New Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Lightly salt boiling water, and add artichokes. Place a heatproof dish on top of artichokes to keep them submerged, and boil until a paring knife can be inserted halfway through stem, about 15 minutes. Remove artichokes, and let drain, stem sides up, until cool enough to handle.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325°F. Place sausage, bread cubes, 1/4 cup wine, parsley, garlic, egg yolks, and pepper in a medium bowl. Using your hands, toss until thoroughly combined. (Mixture should have a rustic meatball texture.)

Step 3 Using paring knife, peel and trim artichoke stems. Carefully loosen leaves in center of artichokes; using a spoon, remove and discard center chokes. Stuff sausage mixture evenly into centers of artichokes.