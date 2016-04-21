Sausage Jambalaya

Chef John Besh of August in New Orleans says he’s been eating jambalaya ever since he could chew. For this quick, simplified version of the Creole classic, he insists on high-quality, well-seasoned meat because the andouille and breakfast sausage provide the bulk of the flavor in the dish. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.