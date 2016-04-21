Sausage Jambalaya
John Besh

Chef John Besh of August in New Orleans says he’s been eating jambalaya ever since he could chew. For this quick, simplified version of the Creole classic, he insists on high-quality, well-seasoned meat because the andouille and breakfast sausage provide the bulk of the flavor in the dish. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 3/4 pound andouille sausage, sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • 1/4 pound breakfast sausage, casings removed
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 celery rib, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 2 cups white rice
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 quart chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • One 14 1/2-ounce can chopped tomatoes
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • Tabasco or other hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large enameled cast-iron casserole until hot. Add the oil and both sausages and cook over moderate heat, stirring to break up the breakfast sausage, until the fat renders and the sausages brown, about 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the bell pepper, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the bell pepper and celery are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice, bay leaf and thyme, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the stock and tomatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Fold in the scallions and serve with Tabasco.

