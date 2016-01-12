Sausage Fried Farro with Shitake, Radishes and Scallions

This meal-in-one recipe is a more wholesome take on pork fried rice. Instead of stirring in the usual scrambled egg, Brioza tops the dish with an oozy poached egg.
Delicious Pork Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the farro, rosemary, garlic, a generous pinch of salt and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and simmer over moderate heat until the farro is tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the farro and spread on a baking sheet to cool; discard the rosemary and garlic.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking the meat into pieces, until it starts to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the shiitake and cook, stirring, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the farro, radishes and scallions and cook, stirring, until the farro is coated and the radishes are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.
Fill a large, deep skillet with water and bring just to a simmer. One at a time, crack the eggs into the simmering water. Poach the eggs until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt and pepper. To serve, spoon the sausage fried farro into shallow bowls and top with the eggs.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5