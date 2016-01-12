Sausage Fried Farro with Shitake, Radishes and Scallions
© Chris Court
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Stuart Brioza

This meal-in-one recipe is a more wholesome take on pork fried rice. Instead of stirring in the usual scrambled egg, Brioza tops the dish with an oozy poached egg. Delicious Pork Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 cup semi-pearled farro 
  • 1 large rosemary sprig 
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 10 ounces spicy Italian sausage, casings removed and sausage crumbled 
  • 1⁄4 pound shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded and caps cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 8 medium radishes, quartered (1 cup) 
  • 3⁄4 cup thinly sliced scallions 
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped parsley 
  • Freshly ground pepper 
  • 4 large eggs 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the farro, rosemary, garlic, a generous pinch of salt and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and simmer over moderate heat until the farro is tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the farro and spread on a baking sheet to cool; discard the rosemary and garlic.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking the meat into pieces, until it starts to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the shiitake and cook, stirring, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the farro, radishes and scallions and cook, stirring, until the farro is coated and the radishes are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 3    

Fill a large, deep skillet with water and bring just to a simmer. One at a time, crack the eggs into the simmering water. Poach the eggs until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt and pepper. To serve, spoon the sausage fried farro into shallow bowls and top with the eggs.

Suggested Pairing

Concentrated, ripe-fruited Sonoma white: 2012 Wind Gap Trousseau Gris

