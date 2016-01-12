Sausage Fried Farro with Shitake, Radishes and Scallions

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the farro, rosemary, garlic, a generous pinch of salt and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and simmer over moderate heat until the farro is tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the farro and spread on a baking sheet to cool; discard the rosemary and garlic.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking the meat into pieces, until it starts to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the shiitake and cook, stirring, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the farro, radishes and scallions and cook, stirring, until the farro is coated and the radishes are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.