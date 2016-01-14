Sausage Choucroute
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
February 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun makes her shortcut choucroute with only five ingredients, not counting salt and pepper. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound mixed sausages, such as bratwurst and fresh chorizo
  • 1 pound small Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered
  • One 25-ounce jar sauerkraut, drained (3 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Crusty bread and grainy mustard, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, toss the sausages with the potatoes, sauerkraut, olive oil and caraway seeds; season with salt and pepper. Roast until the potatoes are golden and cooked through, about 45 minutes. Serve the sausage choucroute with crusty bread and mustard.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a ripe, lightly off-dry Alsace Riesling.

