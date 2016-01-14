© Eva Kolenko
F&W’s Kay Chun makes her shortcut choucroute with only five ingredients, not counting salt and pepper. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, toss the sausages with the potatoes, sauerkraut, olive oil and caraway seeds; season with salt and pepper. Roast until the potatoes are golden and cooked through, about 45 minutes. Serve the sausage choucroute with crusty bread and mustard.
Suggested Pairing
Pair this dish with a ripe, lightly off-dry Alsace Riesling.
