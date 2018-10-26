Sausage and Potato Salad
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Justin Chapple

After a quick sear in a skillet, crispy rounds of smoked sausage—like the classic version from Hillshire Farm—quickly transforms an everyday potato salad from a side dish into a satisfying meal. While the sausage adds a balanced smoky flavor, this salad gets a pleasantly salty bite from aged provolone cheese, plus a spicy kick from pickled peppers.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds baby Yukon gold potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • One 14-ounce package Hillshire Farm smoked sausage, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 medium tomato, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1 cup drained sliced pickled peppers, such as peperoncini or wax peppers
  • 1 Persian cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 6 ounces aged provolone cheese, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup chopped parsley
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over medium heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly, then cut into 1-inch pieces.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat, turning once, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the sausage, tomato, pickled peppers, cucumber, provolone, parsley, scallions, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and mix again. Serve at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The sausage and potato salad can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

