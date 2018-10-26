Sausage and Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over medium heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly, then cut into 1-inch pieces.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat, turning once, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly.