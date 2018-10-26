Sausage and Potato Salad

After a quick sear in a skillet, crispy rounds of smoked sausage—like the classic version from Hillshire Farm—quickly transforms an everyday potato salad from a side dish into a satisfying meal. While the sausage adds a balanced smoky flavor, this salad gets a pleasantly salty bite from aged provolone cheese, plus a spicy kick from pickled peppers.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over medium heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly, then cut into 1-inch pieces.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat, turning once, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the sausage, tomato, pickled peppers, cucumber, provolone, parsley, scallions, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and mix again. Serve at room temperature.