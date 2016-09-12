Sausage-and-Potato Pan Roast 

For the perfect cold-weather weeknight dinner, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes this one-pan dish, roasting sweet sausages with potatoes and shallots and tossing them with brightly flavored arugula and lemon before serving. Slideshow: More Hearty Dinners
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss all of the potatoes with the shallots and the 1/3 cup of olive oil. Season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, until the potatoes are lightly browned. Brush the sausage with olive oil and add to the baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes longer, until the potatoes are tender and the sausage is cooked through.
Transfer everything on the baking sheet to a platter. Fold in the arugula and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and serve.
Author Name: Hungryinpnw
Review Body: This was so ridiculously delish and so simple. We added homegrown yellow and red bell peppers and garlic, and used spinach. The lemon seemed weird to add but pulled it all together and added freshness. Highly recommend it!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-27
Author Name: Holly Harris Wood
Review Body: I didn't expect to think much of this, but we had the ingredients and a hungry crowd. It was DELICIOUS, and I agree the lemon made the dish. Crushed red pepper also added a lot! Will be put into regular rotation.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-30
Author Name: @CyanCoffee
Review Body: A weeknight staple! Couldn't be easier. So good. One and done dish!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-14