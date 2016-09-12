Sausage-and-Potato Pan Roast 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Justin Chapple
October 2016

For the perfect cold-weather weeknight dinner, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes this one-pan dish, roasting sweet sausages with potatoes and shallots and tossing them with brightly flavored arugula and lemon before serving. Slideshow: More Hearty Dinners

Ingredients

  • 2 large red potatoes, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 1 large baking potato, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 10 medium unpeeled shallots, halved
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds sweet Italian sausage, cut into 3-inch lengths
  • One 8-ounce bunch of arugula, stemmed and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss all of the potatoes with the shallots and the 1/3 cup of olive oil. Season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, until the potatoes are lightly browned. Brush the sausage with olive oil and add to the baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes longer, until the potatoes are tender and the sausage is cooked through.

Step 2    

Transfer everything on the baking sheet to a platter. Fold in the arugula and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Rioja: The red wines of Spain's most famous region always create an autumnal mood with their aromas of dried cherries and dusty leather (a little wine-geeky, we know). These savory notes are more defined in reserva and gran reserva bottlings, which spend several years at the winery before release; younger crianza and joven wines tend to be fruitier but still pair perfectly with fall ingredients. Try 2011 Rioja Bordon Reserva, 2009 Marques de Riscal Reserva, 2010 la Rioja Alta Vina Alberdi, Marques de Murrieta Reserva or Remelluri Lindes de Remelluri Vinedos de Labastida.

