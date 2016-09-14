Sausage and Pepper Heroes
Be sure to buy sturdy (preferably semolina) hoagie buns for these loaded sausage and pepper heroes from master butcher Pat LaFrieda. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4  cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 yellow, orange, or red bell peppers – stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 pounds Italian Sausages (Hot or Sweet)
  • 6 hoagie buns, split and toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the peppers, onion and brown sugar, season with salt and cook over high moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and beginning to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until it is softened, about 3 minutes more. Stir in the oregano and remove from the heat.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Grill the sausages over high heat, turning often, until they are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer the sausage to the hoagie buns and top with the peppers and onions; serve.

