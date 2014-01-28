Sausage and Onions on Polenta

You can’t go wrong with meat and onions on polenta. The combination of savory sausage, fragrant onions on creamy polenta is a crowd favorite. Slideshow: Sausage Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.
Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.
While the polenta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and then add the sausages. Cook for 5-10 minutes, turning occasionally until the sausage is cooked through. Remove the sausage from the skillet.
Add the onions to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes or until soft. Slice the sausage and stir into the onions. Set aside.
When the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the salt and butter into the polenta until the butter is melted. Serve topped with the sausage and onions.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5