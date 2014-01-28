Sausage and Onions on Polenta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.

Step 2 Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.

Step 3 While the polenta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and then add the sausages. Cook for 5-10 minutes, turning occasionally until the sausage is cooked through. Remove the sausage from the skillet.

Step 4 Add the onions to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes or until soft. Slice the sausage and stir into the onions. Set aside.