Sausage and Heirloom Tomato Salad
© Rick Poon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Ellen Bennett
July 2015

This recipe gives heirloom tomato salad a delicious Mexican bent, with hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • Five 4-ounce Calabrese or fresh chorizo sausages
  • 1 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cut into chunks
  • One 15-ounce can hearts of palm, drained and sliced
  • 1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the sausages over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in each sausage registers 165°, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a carving board; let rest for 5 minutes, then slice 1/2 inch thick.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the sausages with the remaining ingredients. Season with salt; serve.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this salad with a vibrant, robustly fruity Spanish rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up