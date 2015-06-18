Sausage and Heirloom Tomato Salad

© Rick Poon
This recipe gives heirloom tomato salad a delicious Mexican bent, with hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the sausages over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in each sausage registers 165°, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a carving board; let rest for 5 minutes, then slice 1/2 inch thick.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the sausages with the remaining ingredients. Season with salt; serve.
Suggested Pairing
Serve this salad with a vibrant, robustly fruity Spanish rosé.
