Sausage and Fennel Stuffing 
Johhny Miller
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple
November 2018

Wedges of fennel and onion meet chunks of sweet Italian sausage in this textural, satisfying stuffing.  A quick homemade sausage laced with red wine and fennel seeds is an optional upgrade for added flavor (see Notes).

Ingredients

  • 2 small fennel bulbs, cut into 3/4-inch wedges, fronds reserved
  • 2 medium-size red onions, cut into 3/4-inch wedges
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 (1 1/4-pound) sourdough or other rustic boule, torn into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 1/2 cups unsalted chicken stock or turkey stock

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with butter, and set aside. Place sausage, fennel, onions, and thyme in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Bake in preheated oven until browned and softened, 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside.

Step 2    

Place bread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake at 375°F until very lightly toasted and dried out, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Whisk together eggs and chicken stock in a large bowl. Add bread, sausage mixture, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper; stir well. Scrape into prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with aluminum foil; let stand at room temperature 45 minutes.

Step 4    

Bake, covered, at 375°F until heated through, about 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly browned, about 30 more minutes. Let stand 10 minutes; garnish with fennel fronds, and serve.

Notes

DIY Italian Sausage: Combine 1 pound ground pork, 3 tablespoons red wine, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons fennel seeds, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; beat until well blended. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 30 minutes before using.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up