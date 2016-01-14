Sausage-and-Fennel Parm Heroes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
February 2016

Instead of using peppers in her sausage heroes, F&W’s Kay Chun opts for sweet sautéed fennel. Slideshow: More Hot Melted Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 hoagie rolls, split
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound sweet Italian sausages
  • 3 fennel bulbs—halved, cored and thinly sliced (4 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups jarred marinara sauce
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • Basil leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Place the rolls cut side up on a baking sheet. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sausages and fennel and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fennel is deep golden and the sausage is cooked through, 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Mound the mixture on the bottom halves of the rolls, then top with the marinara and mozzarella. Broil 6 inches from the heat until the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes. Top with basil leaves, close the sandwiches and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a fresh, mild Italian lager.

