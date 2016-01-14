Sausage-and-Cheddar Muffins

F&W’s Kay Chun likes making these savory muffins for breakfast instead of the more typical sweet muffin. Slideshow: More Breakfast Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and baking soda. Stir in the butter, egg, milk, cheese and sausage. Spoon the batter into 12 greased muffin cups and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Michelle Pheasant Angelo
Review Body: I fixed these muffins for a family vacation breakfast and everyone loved them! Only change I would make is with less Baking Powder and Baking Soda as there was a baking soda aftertaste.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-19