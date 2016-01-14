Sausage-and-Cheddar Muffins
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 muffins
Kay Chun
February 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun likes making these savory muffins for breakfast instead of the more typical sweet muffin. Slideshow: More Breakfast Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup chopped cooked breakfast sausage

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and baking soda. Stir in the butter, egg, milk, cheese and sausage. Spoon the batter into 12 greased muffin cups and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool before serving.

Make Ahead

The muffins can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat in a 350° oven for about 10 minutes before serving.

