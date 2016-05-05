Sausage-and-Apple Frittata with Dill

Instead of serving the breakfast sausages on the side of her eggs, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun bakes them right into her delicious egg frittata. To give the baked eggs more flavor, she includes sweet bites of apple and sharp cheddar cheese. This is the perfect brunch or lunch dish, but it’s also great for dinner with a simple salad and sparking Cava. Slideshow: More Frittata Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a 9-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the eggs, milk, apple, cheese and dill and season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and set, about 30 minutes, then serve.
Suggested Pairing
