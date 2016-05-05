Sausage-and-Apple Frittata with Dill
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
June 2016

Instead of serving the breakfast sausages on the side of her eggs, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun bakes them right into her delicious egg frittata. To give the baked eggs more flavor, she includes sweet bites of apple and sharp cheddar cheese. This is the perfect brunch or lunch dish, but it’s also great for dinner with a simple salad and sparking Cava. Slideshow: More Frittata Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 pound breakfast sausage links
  • 1 dozen large eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a 9-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the eggs, milk, apple, cheese and dill and season with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and set, about 30 minutes, then serve.

Suggested Pairing

Fresh, green apple–scented Cava.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up