Sauerkraut Stuffed Mustard Chicken Breasts
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Feel free to substitute sweet German-style mustard for the Djion for a more kid-friendly version of this dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sauerkraut
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, stir together the sauerkraut and caraway seed. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Place each chicken breast, smooth-side-up, on a work surface. Place the palm of one hand on top of one breast, then insert a pairing knife to make a length-wise pocket in each breast. Divide the sauerkraut filling between the breasts, stuffing them full. Season the chicken all over with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, then spread the mustard evenly over the tops of the breasts.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 4    

Place the chicken breasts on an oiled baking sheet and bake until cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

