Saucisson Spread

Victor Protasio
Blending saucisson sec, a dry-cured French pork or beef sausage, with unsalted butter and fresh thyme makes for a lusciously creamy spread perfect for smearing on fresh baguette slices.
How to Make It
Step
Pulse saucisson sec in a food processor until very finely chopped, about 20 times. Add butter and thyme; process until combined, about 10 seconds. With food processor running, add olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time, and black pepper. Process until incorporated, about 5 seconds. Serve spread with cornichons and baguette slices.
Make Ahead
Spread may be made up to 1 week ahead. Cover and chill. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.