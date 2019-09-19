Saucisson Spread
Blending saucisson sec, a dry-cured French pork or beef sausage, with unsalted butter and fresh thyme makes for a lusciously creamy spread perfect for smearing on fresh baguette slices.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces saucisson sec, casing removed, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cornichons, for serving
  • Baguette slices, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Pulse saucisson sec in a food processor until very finely chopped, about 20 times. Add butter and thyme; process until combined, about 10 seconds. With food processor running, add olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time, and black pepper. Process until incorporated, about 5 seconds. Serve spread with cornichons and baguette slices.

Make Ahead

Spread may be made up to 1 week ahead. Cover and chill. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

