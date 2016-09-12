Sauce Verte 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
Renee Erickson
October 2016

This fantastic herb sauce from Seattle chef Renee Erickson is delicious on so many things, like canned sardines, grilled or poached fish, roast chicken and smashed and fried potatoes.  Slideshow: Cooking with Herbs

Ingredients

  • 4 salt-packed anchovy fillets, rinsed  
  • 2 tablespoons salt-packed capers, rinsed  
  • 3 cups lightly packed parsley leaves  
  • 1 1/2 cups lightly packed mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed tarragon leaves
  • 1/2 cup minced chives
  • 1 medium shallot, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, cover the anchovies and capers with cold water and let stand for 45 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil and salt and pulse until finely chopped. Drizzle in the olive oil and process until a smooth sauce forms. Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated overnight with plastic wrap pressed directly on the surface. Serve at room temperature.

Serve With

Sardines packed in olive oil and crackers, grilled or poached fish, or smashed and fried potatoes.

Suggested Pairing

Citrus- and herb-inflected Spanish white: 2014 Rafael Palacios Louro do Bolo Valdeorras Godello.

