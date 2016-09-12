Sauce Verte 

This fantastic herb sauce from Seattle chef Renee Erickson is delicious on so many things, like canned sardines, grilled or poached fish, roast chicken and smashed and fried potatoes. Slideshow: Cooking with Herbs
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, cover the anchovies and capers with cold water and let stand for 45 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
Step 2
In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil and salt and pulse until finely chopped. Drizzle in the olive oil and process until a smooth sauce forms. Season with salt.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated overnight with plastic wrap pressed directly on the surface. Serve at room temperature.
Serve With
Sardines packed in olive oil and crackers, grilled or poached fish, or smashed and fried potatoes.
Suggested Pairing
Citrus- and herb-inflected Spanish white: 2014 Rafael Palacios Louro do Bolo Valdeorras Godello.
