Stewed pinquito beans enriched with bacon and ham are a classic element of Santa Maria–style barbecue, traditionally served alongside grilled tri-tip and a fresh salsa. This recipe, from The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, California, has layers of smoky heat from ancho chile powder and Anaheim chile. Perfectly tender and seasoned all the way through, these Santa Maria–Style Pinquito Beans are the perfect partner for Oak-Grilled Chicken with Chimichurri or oaky, wood-grilled Traditional “Santa Maria BBQ” Tri-Tip and Mild Tomato Salsa. Pinquito beans, a small pink bean that’s native to California, are the classic bean for this dish; you can order dried dried pinquitos grown near Alisal Ranch from lompocbeans.com, or substitute small white beans, such as navy beans.