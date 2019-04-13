Sanibel Sangria
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chelsea Leigh Barrett
May 2019

Fresh raspberries and the tangy punch of hibiscus tea make this rosy-red sangria bright and tart from bartender Chelsea Leigh Barrett of Mother of Pearl in New York. Use decent bubbles, such as a rosé Cava—it'll make a difference in the final flavor.

Ingredients

  • 2 regular-size hibiscus tea bags (such as Tazo Passion) 
  • 1 cup cold water 
  • 8 ounces fresh raspberries (about 2 cups), plus more for garnish 
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 
  • 1 cup chilled gin (such as Hendrick’s) 
  • 1/2 (750-ml) bottle chilled dry sparkling rosé 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Steep tea bags in 1 cup cold water 30 minutes; remove and discard tea bags. Combine tea, raspberries, and sugar in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large pitcher. Discard solids. Stir in gin. If not serving immediately, seal well with plastic wrap, and refrigerate up to 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

When ready to serve, stir well. Add sparkling rosé, and stir gently to combine. Pour into 4 collins glasses or mason jars filled with ice, and garnish with fresh raspberries.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up