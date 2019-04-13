Sanibel Sangria

Step 1

Steep tea bags in 1 cup cold water 30 minutes; remove and discard tea bags. Combine tea, raspberries, and sugar in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large pitcher. Discard solids. Stir in gin. If not serving immediately, seal well with plastic wrap, and refrigerate up to 8 hours or overnight.