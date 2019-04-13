Sanibel Sangria

Fresh raspberries and the tangy punch of hibiscus tea make this rosy-red sangria bright and tart from bartender Chelsea Leigh Barrett of Mother of Pearl in New York. Use decent bubbles, such as a rosé Cava—it'll make a difference in the final flavor.
How to Make It
Steep tea bags in 1 cup cold water 30 minutes; remove and discard tea bags. Combine tea, raspberries, and sugar in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large pitcher. Discard solids. Stir in gin. If not serving immediately, seal well with plastic wrap, and refrigerate up to 8 hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, stir well. Add sparkling rosé, and stir gently to combine. Pour into 4 collins glasses or mason jars filled with ice, and garnish with fresh raspberries.